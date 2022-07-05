MILWAUKEE — A White House report released earlier this year showed Hispanic Americans started new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade.

In 2021, Americans applied to start 5.4 million new businesses, according to the report. That wasthan any previous year on record, by upward of 20%.

The report showed that of those applicants, Hispanic Americans started new businesses 23% faster than they did before the pandemic.

Many of those businesses started in Wisconsin, like Waukesha’s first Mexican coffee shop.

Owners Liliana Farias and Jeimi Jaramillo opened up Catrina Cafe at the end of 2021, featuring unique flavors of Mexican-inspired drinks and pastries.

The two went to college together at Carroll University for their business degree and have been best friends ever since.

They said they’ve always dreamt of running a business together and their love for coffee led them to opening the cafe.

Farias is from a small town in Mexico. She came to the United States when she was 19.

She said adjusting to a new language and way of life brought some challenges, as well as being a young woman in the United States.

“It was hard to get accepted at the beginning,” said Farias. “We still have challenges today being Latina [business] owners, but we embrace that with love.”

Farias came with a dream of starting her own business.

“When we discussed opening a business, we truly wanted to make something that involved our culture, where we could teach others about it and also welcome other cultures into it,” said Farias.

Farias said one of the best parts of being a business owner is she has been able to give jobs to other Latinos in the area, like Karina Machorro.

“It’s actually pretty good having two Mexican owners in our coffee shop and bring our culture to other people,” said Machorro.

Farias said now that her dream has become a reality, she’s looking forward to continuing to build with the Waukesha community.

“When we go into the community, we do not want to create separation between Mexicans and Americans,” she said. “We’re truly trying to show that we care, that we think the same, that we want to grow together. “

