RALEIGH, N.C. — Starting next month patrons of downtown Raleigh's bars and restaurants can take their cocktails and drinks to go as they enjoy the city's newly established "social district."

What You Need To Know

The Raleigh City Council unanimously approved the city's first "social district" Tuesday

Alcohol will be allowed in open containers within certain boundaries starting August 15

The borders run the length of Fayetteville Street and include Red Hat Amphitheater, City Market, as well as parts of the warehouse district

Businesses along Fayetteville Street now have the option of being part of Raleigh's first social district. The Raleigh City Council voted unanimously to allow the new district and even expanded its original borders to include parts of the warehouse district. City Market and Red Hat Amphitheater are also included within the boundaries.

“I think the difficult part would be the zones and making sure people don't go past that,” said Darvir Ahluwalia who owns Plaza Cafe on Fayetteville Street.

Although his restaurant doesn't serve alcohol Ahluwalia is in favor of the measure, hoping to gain more foot traffic from wandering patrons for his own restaurant and see other bars in the area have increased sales.

“I think it's a good idea,” Ahluwalia said. “I think you'll have more people coming in, and I don't know how it will turn out, because it's kind of like an experiment, I think. But if it works out we might start thinking about serving more, so the alcohol too.”

Many cities across North Carolina already have social districts in place, and others, including Charlotte, Durham and Wilmington, are considering enacting their own measures that would allow for open containers in the streets. Any alcoholic to-go drinks will be served in specific non-glass containers that are easily recognizable.

“I expect that next summer there will be many more people coming in saying 'let's hang out, let's walk around,'” Ahluwalia said. “I was telling someone before: It's kind of like New Orleans. I think people will just come to give it a try.”

The new measure will go into effect on August 15 and businesses within the district will have the choice whether to participate. City leaders have said the goal with the initiative is to encourage people to spend more time downtown, which will, they hope, increase sales for businesses in the area.

Due to concerns regarding public drunkenness and littering, the city council will reevaluate the measure six months after it goes into effect. At that time members have said they may consider expanding the social district or including other areas if the initiative is deemed a success.

“I don't think it's going to hurt my business or any of the businesses here,” Ahluwalia said. “I think it's a great thing, and to me it's just pushing for more people to come in. Hey downtown is still alive, we're still here.”