ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of Central Florida residents in search of Social Security services waited hours outside the Orlando Social Security Office under the hot Florida sun Tuesday afternoon.

Some used umbrellas to try to escape the heat and some arrived as early as 1:00 a.m. to guarantee an appointment.

The Orlando facility on Gatlin Avenue operates two offices including the Card Center which provides Social Security cards.

In a statement, a Social Security Administration spokesperson advised residents to book appointments over the phone or online to avoid waiting in lines.

However, people who waited in line told Spectrum News 13 that they tried, but were not able to book an appointment using those services.

Dozens wait for hours outside the Orlando Social Security Office under the extreme to receive help. Luis Urdaneta, 42, tells me he and his fiancé have waited since 6am and were told they may have to wait until 3pm to get help.

Luis Urdaneta, 42, said he tried to book an appointment online and over the phone but was told that wasn’t possible.

Urdaneta said that’s why he and his fiancé arrived at 6 a.m. to replace his Social Security card and to help his fiancé get her first one.

Urdaneta said he was advised to arrive early because he was told "you could be here up to three o’clock in the afternoon."

The line was officially cut off around 11 a.m. and those still in line were given a ticket to claim their spot. However, he said, some people who arrived a little more than an hour after he did were turned away.

Urdaneta and Winter Garden City Commissioner Ron Mueller grabbed drinks across the street for the people who waited in line with them.

“I got a couple dozen bottles here to hand out to folks in line to keep them cool, hydrated, and make sure no one has an emergency here,” Mueller said.

Urdaneta said some people were turned away. The line was cut off around 11am and those in line were given a ticket to secure an appointment.

The Social Security Administration spokesperson said “we provide access to our bathrooms and water fountains. We also are working to install a canopy for people waiting outside.”

Mueller said he spent about $100 on those drinks and wished the office accommodated everyone better.

He was at the Orlando office to do a name change. He said it was his second time trying to get that done so, he had a better idea of how long it would take.

“I’m expecting it to be a four-hour to five-hour day to get my card replaced,” he said.

He said it turned out to be a six-hour wait instead.

It was several hours too long for many.

“It’s very frustrating," Urdaneta said. "They need to open another card center."

“We added additional service windows for card center customers in the adjacent local Social Security office and have been temporarily reassigning additional employees from other nearby Social Security offices to assist the card center," a Social Security Administration spokesperson said in a statement. "We have a dedicated employee on site who helps people in line; members of management help triage the lines. We also have drop boxes available in Orlando offices to drop off documents and evidence.”

The agency also blamed the long wait times Tuesday on the office being closed on July 4 for the federal holiday.

Residents can access Social Security services online at www.socialsecurity.gov or www.segurosocial.gov. If you need to replace your Social Security card, you can request one online at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber/.

The Orlando facility opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.