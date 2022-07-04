VERONA, Wis.— One top Dane County healthcare service company is looking for some top talent to beef up one important campus department. This particular position offers applicants some delicious opportunities.

"We feed upwards of 7 to 8,000 people a day here for lunch," chef Andy Patterson said about what his team members put together inside the company's six made-from-scratch restaurant kitchens.

"I just like feeding people, food is like love," Epic culinary team member Marie Kulackosky said.

"I just like to nurture people and food is the way to do it," she said as she sliced into broccoli.

"It’s all about keeping our colleagues happy and getting them through their days," said chef Christina Zentmyer.

It's why the staff works with an enormous amount of locally produced, top of the line products.

"750 pounds of corn," Patterson said as he read off one recipe's ingredient list. "Just a simple little salad," he said with a chuckle about the quantity.

"And we want to make sure what we do gets them [employees] inspired excited to come here every day," Patterson said.

Zentmyer said that was why outside of Kings Crossing dining hall, the healthcare hub was building a seventh themed restaurant. She said the Indian cuisine inspired kitchen is set to open in 2023.

"There are a lot of different growth opportunities. And we’d love to get them started sooner rather than later," Zentmyre said about on-site training available for more than a dozen job openings.

"Anyone coming into our team comes in really at the entry level and learns on the ground. We get people gaining experience every single day trying new things and there's tons of opportunity," Patterson said.

Meanwhile, Zentmyer said Epic offers tremendous perks. That includes work-life balance that she said isn't something always available for those in the career at smaller enterprises.

"Our culinary staff is treated like any other staff member at Epic. We get a four week sabbatical like anybody else, three weeks of paid vacations off the start, bonuses,' Zentmyer said about just a handful of benefits.

She said the benefits also include a 401k and excellent healthcare coverage. But she said her favorite and most fun one benefit was something her kids also enjoyed doing.

"It's really so fun," she said about the opportunity to ride on the historic Ella's Deli Carousel.

You can learn how to apply to Epic Culinary positions, here.