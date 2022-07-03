AUSTIN, Texas — The metaverse is in its infancy stages, and some companies in Texas are setting the foundation for its future. Double A Labs is leading the way by helping businesses engage and train their workers through a virtual setting.

“I hear people say sometimes, 'I don't know about this metaverse stuff,' and I always just kind of laugh because it's almost like saying, 'I don't know if the internet is going to keep changing and growing,'” said Amber Allen, founder of Double A Labs, a metaverse company in Austin.

Allen calls it the next phase of the internet, only more interactive.

Sat down with @doublea_labs founder @AmberAllen_AA to talk about her work in the metaverse. Yes we’re on a replica of the ‘Friends’ couch. Can’t wait to share this story. pic.twitter.com/rZnWyPumd4 — Monica Ortiz (@monicaortiztv) July 1, 2022

With companies like Meta leasing out Austin's tallest skyscraper, Texas could become a dominant force behind it all.

“You think of companies like that they have entire worlds around them,” said Allen. “Do I believe that VR and virtual reality, which is what Meta talks a lot about, is going to be overnight? No. I believe that’s 10 or 20 years down the road and he’s (Mark Zuckerberg) building for that. He even says that. What I'm building right now and focusing on is really that bridge product.”

According to Double A, “the key differentiator is that we're a metaverse designed to help optimize businesses with their training & engagement, sales enablement, and brand experiences. Because of our B2B audience, we serve as a bridge product to help all users have an easy-to-use experience.”

Double A Labs is partnered with brands such as Dell, Amazon, YouTube, Sony, IBM and more.

In Double A’s metaverse you’ll see everything from augmented reality to office settings for remote workers.

“We can be in a room and sit around a table with somebody and come right over and have discussions,” said Allen.

Allen says it’s not meant to take away in-person events.

“We love real life events. We don’t want to replace real life events. What we want to do is bridge that gap between the time I get to see you and the next time,” said Allen.

Allen fell in love with gaming as a young girl. Her love for it is what led her to start Double A Labs in 2013.

“I grew up with my daddy in East Texas playing video games,” said Allen.

Just like she started gaming at an early age, she’s introducing the next era to a new generation.