ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel weekend at Orlando International Airport.
What You Need To Know
- Nearly 146,000 travelers expected at OIA on Saturday
- Thunderstorms in northeast Friday night having ripple effect on flights nationwide
- More than 500 flights to, from U.S. cancelled as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to FlightAware
145,900 travelers are expected to go through the airport Saturday, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
It’s a busy #4thofJuly travel period! 🇺🇸— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) July 1, 2022
Top busiest days:
1️⃣ Saturday, July 2 - 145,900 travelers
2️⃣ Friday, July 1 - 135,200
3️⃣ Sunday, July 3 - 134,100
4️⃣ Monday, July 4 - 130,800
5️⃣ Wednesday, July 6 - 130,000
6️⃣ Tuesday, July 5 - 128,900
Elaine Williams and her daughter arrived at the airport around eight hours early so they could carpool with a friend who had an earlier flight. But their wait turned even longer when their flight was delayed by one hour.
“We were just thinking this is the end of our vacation, not realizing it’s a great big travel day for the whole nation,” Williams said.
Thunderstorms in the northeast Friday night have had a ripple effect on flights nationwide, coupled with ongoing traffic control constraints and staffing shortages. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, flight tracker FlightAware reported more than 1,800 flights to and from the U.S. were delayed with more than 500 cancellations.