CINCINNATI — With costs going up everywhere, a Cincinnati business owner is working three jobs to keep one of his products on store shelves.

Kelvin Washington remembers it like it was yesterday. He said 40 years ago, he would watch his mom in the kitchen cook something for her hair.

“I used to see her in the kitchen making hair products out of the stuff we eat out of, you know we had to start somewhere,” said Washington.

It was the start of Mary Bolar Washington’s first product line. Black and Bossie hair creams, conditioners, and oils, made from natural ingredients.

“We use natural ingredients like oils and high-grade petroleums,” said Washington.

Those ingredients are getting more expensive.

“Vegetable oil, corn oil, all them type oils directly affected with gas prices so inflation is very real in the hair care industry,” said Washington.

That’s why when he took over the business after his mom passed away, he had to do something different to keep it going.

“Of course, we try to keep prices down, but sometimes you gotta raise the prices,” said Washington.

He raised prices and started another business.

“People don’t really know this side about me, but this is what helps fund Black and Bossie," said Washington.

He runs Kelvin’s Landscaping in Cincinnati during the warmer months, and he says even that is getting more expensive.

“Gas prices, traveling back and forth, shopping picking up materials, yeah we’re definitely affected,” said Washington.

He says he’s trying not to raise prices again. Instead, he works a third job as a full-time 911 operator. It's all to keep the business running that started it all.

“Black and Bossie, it’s like having a child, you have a child, you have three jobs too right? It’s kinda like that,” said Washington.