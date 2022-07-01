AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk’s comments about Tesla facilities in Texas and Germany being “gigantic money furnaces” has not deterred him in the slightest from pouring more funds into Austin headquarters. Tech news reports say that Tesla has plans to expand Gigafactory Texas’ infrastructure, adding a massive new building.

Tesla has filed a permit with the City of Austin for a new 500,000-square-foot building.

According to Elektrek, “‘GA’ normally refers to general assembly — meaning that Tesla plans to build two new assembly lines in that new building.”

No one is quite sure what the latest development is for, but Elektrek said it could be for making new models, like Cybertruck and Tesla Semi, or ramping up Model Ys’ production.

Just a couple weeks ago, in an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Musk said the Austin facility was not producing as many vehicles as expected, sharing that Tesla’s money loss was because of electric-car-battery shortages and supply chain issues. However, on Wednesday, Elektrek reported a source said production for Model Ys is at least 2,000 per week, another claiming that 5,000 vehicles are made available for delivery every week.

But some, like that of YouTuber and TSLA investor David Lee, are skeptical of these numbers.

Electrek reporting this morning that "One source said that Tesla is making as many as 5,000 vehicles available to deliver per week from Gigafactory Texas".



I'm very skeptical of this. I just don't see how 5k/week out of Austin is possible right now. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dave Lee (@heydave7) June 29, 2022

The highly praised businessman has bounced back in the past before from supply chain issues, even confessing to temporarily live at his facilities to do what it takes to ensure productivity.