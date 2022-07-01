CINCINNATI — It’s been a struggle to find something that hasn’t gone up in price over the last few months. But there are some items that haven’t gone up and one involves a favorite summer activity- books.

Local booksellers hope that will encourage more people to come in and buy them this summer.

Tiffany Fawley isn’t afraid to share her opinions on books.

“It’s kind of my escape," she said.

She’s the part-owner of the Book Rack in Anderson Township, which has been a staple in the Cincinnati suburb since 1988.

And while the store has made it through some difficult times over the last two plus years- they’re surprised the recent inflation hasn’t affected them.

“I’ve kind of just been waiting on it to go up," Fawley said.

While most things are going up in price, some aren’t. According to Axios, baseball games, smartphones and jewelry are all cheaper this year than last. For books, they’ve stayed the same.

“You would think as production of making books, that would cause an issue of price and all that," Fawley said. "But it hasn’t. So I am shocked and I am excited about it!”

For Fawley, she hopes that books staying budget-friendly will remind people of the joy and ease of opening a book, especially during the summer.

“You can go home and you can read," she said. "You don’t spend a lot of money on gas. You don’t have to spend the money going here and going there. It’s nice and relaxing and gets you away from the crazy world just to sit at home and read.”