CUDAHY, Wis.— From small towns to big cities, barbershops have been a fixture around Wisconsin for generations. A new one in Cudahy is honoring that tradition while preserving a historic building.

For well over a half century, Sullivan’s was a shoe shine and cigar shop along Packard Ave. in Cudahy.

It was opened in 1934 by Joe and Mary Salvatore. Known for its iconic sign in front of the building, it remained a staple in the community until the early 2000s. After it closed, the building sat empty.

While the history could have been lost, barber Lauran Ripstein stepped in to save it. Ripstein and her husband opened Sullivan’s Barbershop in the space back in April.

For Ripstein, it was a chance to preserve the building while learning about it from customers excited to be welcomed inside.

“We have one gentleman who was a previous worker here in the 50s and he told us a great story about how when Joe trained him. He said you have to snap the towel when you shine shoes,” said Ripstein as she cut a client’s hair.

In addition to the history of the building, Ripstein has worked hard to honor Milwaukee’s barber shop history as well.

Before opening, she purchased a barber chair that was once used by the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. While she has not been able to date the chair exactly, she estimates it is from the 1910s or 1920s.

“When the Pfister got rid of their barbershop, they threw them all in a dumpster from what I understand,” said Ripstein. “This one ended up with a barber on the East Side, he worked out of it for 40 years, put it on Facebook and my husband contacted him and said we are opening our own barbershop.”

Sullivan’s features a variety of other barber shop memorabilia on display. To learn more about the shop, visit its website.