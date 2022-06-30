ZEBULON, N.C. — According to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Zebulon is the second fastest growing town in North Carolina.

The Chamber of Commerce says since 2019, about a dozen new businesses have opened, or are prepared to open, downtown.

Amanda Cruz just opened her first coffee shop, The Creative Cup, in April.

“My sister and I decided to open the coffee shop together," Cruz said.

To prepare, they attended barista school together in 2018 at Wake Tech.

Besides coffee and even ice cream, the store offers a variety of arts and crafts classes and workshops for all ages.

Cruz is a former art teacher for Johnston County Schools.

Before this venture, she ran a business called Art with Amanda.

“We decided to combine it with The Creative Cup, so now we do classes and all kinds of things," Cruz said.

She compares her coffee shop to a community living room.

“Felt like Zebulon really needed a place for people to gather and do, meet and just have conversations," Cruz said.

It's something she says Zebulon desperately needed.

“When we first came in three years ago with the idea and this building, there was nothing here," Cruz said.

But that's not the case today.

Go on a quick drive through Arendell Avenue, downtown’s main road, and you’ll see "coming soon" signs everywhere. “Especially in the last six months, things have just begun to explode," John Saffold said.

Saffold is the executive director of Zebulon’s Chamber of Commerce.

He says since 2019, 12 new businesses have opened or are in the process of opening on Arendell.

“There was a report that was published that Zebulon is the second fastest growing town in North Carolina, and as population moves this way, they want something that contributes to a strong quality of life. And these small businesses in a historic downtown are something they are drawn to," Saffold said.

Saffold says the commerce has been a part of three downtown ribbon cuttings in just the last month.

That includes The Creative Cup and a store called The Rustic Phoenix, a gift shop which highlights the products of neighboring businesses.

“Where they have the name 'Phoenix' is thinking about rebirth following the pandemic and then through that, supporting local businesses with their being the storefront for a lot of local producers," Saffold said.

Cruz says she's grateful to be in the heart of a booming downtown and is looking forward to more guests entering her "living room."

“I feel like everyday there's someone announcing, 'hey we're coming to Zebulon, were bringing this here.' It's really growing right now big time. Excited to be a part of [it]," Cruz said.