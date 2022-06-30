Workers at a Starbucks in Queens have voted to unionize, making it the coffee chain’s second store to do so in the borough and the sixth in New York City, the union said Friday.

Workers voted seven to four in favor of unionization at the Astoria Ditmars Starbucks store located at 31st Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, according to a press statement from Starbucks Workers United.

“We are thrilled to be empowered through our victory to ensure a healthy and equitable working environment for every partner,” Faith Bianchi, an employee at the Astoria Ditmars Starbucks, said in a statement.

NY1 has reached out to Starbucks for comment but has not yet heard back.

In total, over 170 Starbucks stores across the country have voted to unionize thus far, the union said.

Workers at the Astoria Ditmars Starbucks store alleged they encountered racism, sexism and physical attacks from customers, with “no resolution from management,” according to the organizing committee’s letter to Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, on why they chose to file to unionize.

"Little has changed and the response from management is essentially 'I'm sorry' with no steps for resolution,” the letter reads.

Employees at Starbucks’ flagship store in New York City, a “Reserve Roastery” located in Chelsea, were the first in the city to vote to unionize in April.

The other Starbucks in Queens where employees have voted to unionize is located at 31st Street and Astoria Boulevard.