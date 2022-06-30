CROOKED LAKE, Wis. — Dan Jonet sees more new faces using the off-road trails in northern Oconto County.

What You Need To Know ATVs and UTVs have taken off in popularity in recent years

One Wisconsin organization estimates the economic impact of the vehicles and riders at about $1.1 billion in the state

Riders and groups make up 25% of one Oconto County business’ annual traffic

He’s not only a Utility Task Vehicle rider himself, but also president of the Crooked Trails ATV Club in Crooked Lake.

“As a club we’re seeing a lot more riders up here. We’re seeing a lot of families which is really neat to see,” he said. “The growth has been large, especially in the last year or two. You’re seeing huge growth.”

For Jonet and others, there’s an appeal to heading into the woods and getting a little dusty along the way.

“It’s just the enjoyment of being out in nature,” he said. “A lot of times you’ll see deer. On occasions, you might see a bear. You’re just out in the wilderness going for a ride.”

About half an hour away in Lakewood, UTV and ATV riders make up a sizable portion of the business at Waubee Lake Lodge, said owner Russ Kralovetz.

“It’s huge. I would say UTVs alone probably accounts for somewhere between 20 and 25% of my business,” he said. “They’re here all all week. They’re here on the weekends. Rain, it doesn’t matter, it’s great. It’s a shot in the arm for sure."

The Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association said the number of vehicles in the state has grown from 192,000 in 2003 to about 495,000 in March. Another 23,000 machines come from out of state.

The association estimates the statewide economic impact of the sport at about $1.1 billion. That’s up from $295 million 19 years ago.

Aside from offering rooms and food to riders, Waubee Lake Lodge also rents vehicles.

“Last year during the pandemic, and the year prior, it was phenomenal,” Kralovetz said. “They were coming from all over. It was hard was hard to find a UTV side-by-side.”

Clubs like Crooked Trails play an integral role in promoting safety in the sport as well as giving all users a place to ride.

“We do the maintenance on the trails, we do the grooming of the trails and our main objective as a club regarding trails is to have it safe for everyone to travel.”