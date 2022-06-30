FORT MILL, S.C. — It's the busiest time of the year for fireworks shops, and the prices are going to be higher.

What You Need To Know The fireworks industry is experiencing increasing costs with shipping and gas prices going up





July 4 is the busiest time of year for fireworks sellers





For safety when using fireworks, launch from a flat surface and keep a bucket of water close

The American Pyrotechnics Association reports that on average the industry is seeing a 35% increase in costs.

Chantal Baker, store manager at Fireworks Supermarket, says they are seeing the impacts of those prices.

"Shipping kind of hit us this year," Baker said. "But we're trying to do our best to stay competitive, and if we can — they'll try to lower the prices."

Baker says no matter the price increases, they are seeing the same amount of customers, if not more.

"We tend to see a lot more customers come out because they're going to get a three-day weekend," Baker said.

Related: Fireworks and grilling tips to keep you safe this Fourth of July

Baker says to stay safe and prevent misfires, launch your fireworks from a flat surface by using plywood or bricks to make a foundation.

"Cause you never know," Baker said. "These are all handmade, so you just need to have a bucket of water handy. That's just nice to have, too, even with the sparklers."

Aerial fireworks, or anything that flies in the air and explodes, is not legal in North Carolina.