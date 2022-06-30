The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a ruling which limits the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants, dealing the White House a major blow in its fight to combat climate change.

In a 6-3 vote along the court's ideological lines, the conservative justices adopted a narrow interpretation of the Clean Air Act, stating that it does not give the EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from plants that contribute to global warming.

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court's majority opinion.

The question in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency was whether or not the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to delegate broad regulatory power to the EPA related to greenhouse gas emissions, and hinged on a highly technical provision of the Clean Air Act.

Roberts wrote that the court determined that the EPA did not have the authority to do that and Congress must address the issue more clearly.

“A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he wrote.

In a blistering dissent Justice Elena Kagan, joined by fellow liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, wrote that the court stripped the EPA of "the power Congress gave it to respond to 'the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.'"

"In short, when it comes to delegations, there are good reasons for Congress (within extremely broad limits) to get to call the shots," Kagan wrote. "Congress knows about how government works in ways courts don’t. More specifically, Congress knows what mix of legislative and administrative action conduces to good policy. Courts should be modest. Today, the Court is not."

"Evaluating systems of emission reduction is what EPA does," she continued. "Nothing in the rest of the Clean Air Act, or any other statute, suggests that Congress did not mean for the delegation it wrote to go as far as the text says. In rewriting that text, the Court substitutes its own ideas about delegations for Congress’s. And that means the Court substitutes its own ideas about policymaking for Congress’s. The Court will not allow the Clean Air Act to work as Congress instructed. The Court, rather than Congress, will decide how much regulation is too much."

"The subject matter of the regulation here makes the Court’s intervention all the more troubling," Kagan added. "Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change."

Kagan accused the court of appointing itself the "decisionmaker on climate policy," adding: "I cannot think of many thing more frightening.

The court’s ruling could complicate the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change. Its proposal to regulate power plant emissions is expected by the end of the year.

President Joe Biden aims to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and to have an emissions-free power sector by 2035. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output.

Climate activists and advocates expressed alarm about the high court's ruling, including Democratic members of Congress who called for the immediate passage of climate change legislation.

"Our planet is on fire, and this extremist Supreme Court has destroyed the federal government’s ability to fight back," Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. "This radical Supreme Court is increasingly facing a legitimacy crisis, and we can't let them have the last word."

"The Supreme Court just gutted the EPA's ability to keep our air clean," wrote Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley. "The MAGA majority on the court sided with corporate polluters over the health of the public and the planet. Congress must right this wrong by passing climate legislation NOW."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.