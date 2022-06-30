CLEVELAND — Before motorists travel during the Fourth of July weekend, they might want to consider Visa and Mastercard now allow as much as a $175 hold on cards at gas stations across the country.
The previous maximum hold was $125.
The change is reportedly because of the increased of gas prices throughout the United States.
If someone spends $30 on fuel using a debit card, a $175 transaction could occur. The transaction has the potential to be declined if there is not enough money in the user’s checking account.
Ways to avoid declined transactions include ensuring there is enough money in the user’s checking account, using cash instead of a card or using a credit card.