ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Although Saturdays tend to bring in the biggest crowd, the Rochester Public Market still hasn’t completely recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a rise in gas prices, not to mention the temperature, vendors from local farms are really feeling the heat of inflation and the impact on profit.

“It is affecting us, you know?” said Sandra Hilfiker, vendor. “When you have to drive an hour twice a week to get here. Back and forth, back and forth.”

The rise in gas prices is forcing farmers to spend more on transportation of their goods while making less profit due to a smaller customer turnout.

“Well, on the farm, everything runs on diesel ­­­­­­­­— all the tractors,” said Hilfiker. “And everybody says, ‘oh, go electrical.’ You can’t go electric on a tractor.”

While some customers feel that turnout is returning to normal, getting there could use a little extra support.

“I think tipping would be OK, leaving a couple extra cents if you can,” said Rodneisha, a customer. I mean gas is tremendously high.”

But that doesn’t keep vendors from showing up and making an effort to get their fruits and vegetables back onto local dinner tables.

“I’ve had two people today tell me it’s the first time they’ve been back since the pandemic, so I mean it’s slowly coming back to life here,” said Hilfiker.