MADISON, Wis.— Independence Day means big bangs, fancy light shows and patriotic displays, but all that explosive fun can be difficult for former military members.

What You Need To Know The sounds of celebration can sometimes can be too hard for those who have served, reminding them of the sounds of war





One special veteran runs a coffee shop; he continues serving those in need — through a special nonprofit effort

"Talking to a fellow veteran definitely feels more helpful," Dryhootch's David Walgenbach said.

Walgenbach is a veteran himself. He served in the military more than a decade ago in Afghanistan, where a mortar chaned his life.

"Compare it to think of the loudest firework you've ever heard and multiply that by 10," Walgenbach said.

Walgenbach, a cannon crew member, said "it landed and exploded just behind where I was standing." He lost a lot of his hearing as a result.

"I received shrapnel peppered all throughout my body and kind of took me out of commission," he added.

While he still enjoys seeing the sky light up with the firecrackers, he sympathizes with his fellow former service members who are triggered by them.

"Noises do really bother them and I can understand," he said.

It's why he said he hopes his nonprofit coffee shop can provide a safe space and comfort for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder over the holiday weekend.

Wesley Hanson, a Cold War veteran, said he still enjoys the Fourth of July events, but the coffee shop is critical for the veteran community.

"The camaraderie that we get— it's kind of comforting to know that we aren’t in it by ourselves ... but together," Hanson said.

The two said the site allows them to sip on their shared experiences and never suffer in silence.

Besides offering a cafe canteen-style site for veterans to meet and chat, Dryhootch's Madison location on East Washington St. also offers wrap around care for our former armed forces members. Learn more about that, here.