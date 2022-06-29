PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A big announcement expected in St. Petersburg Wednesday.

Mayor Ken Welch is set to give an update on the redevelopment of Tropicana Field.

What You Need To Know St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to give update on Tropicana Field redevelopment



Trop site project to be awarded to one of two companies: Sugar Hill Community Partners or Miami-based Midtown Development.



RELATED STORY: MLB commissioner confirms sense of urgency in Rays' ballpark search

While the mayor did not specify that a developer would be selected, a deadline was previously set for Thursday. The billion-dollar redevelopment deal is set to transform the 86-acre Trop site.

The two finalists are "Sugar Hill Community Partners" and Miami-based "Midtown Development.”

Previous Mayor Rick Kriseman had selected Midtown Development to handle the project before his term ended. Welch did not say he would honor that pick but has asked questions of the Midtown group as well as other finalist Sugar Hill Community Partners.

According to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Welch said there will be 'clarity' following his announcement on whether the Rays will play in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, a report this week said little progress had been made with the Rays on the Tampa side.

But Welch said conversations with the team are going well.

St. Pete city council chairperson Gina Driscoll added she hasn't heard from the mayor on a decision but hopes both developers will work on the project.

Driscoll also stands by a resolution passed last year that does not allow an agreement to move forward until the Rays' future is decided.