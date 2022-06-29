PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. It’s a big week for cruising, as the Disney Wish will be christened on Tuesday ahead of its inaugural voyage on July 14th.

What You Need To Know The new Disney Wish ship is set to dock at Port Canaveral



Local business owners are excited by the potential money the ship could bring to the area



The ship is also set to have multiple experiences related to Disney owned property

For businesses on the Space Coast, this is the activity at Port Canaveral they’ve waited years for.

Exciting things are on tap for Bobby Pella, Operations Manager of Rising Tide Tap and Table. He shared they’ve had a tough go during the pandemic, losing roughly 30% of their business. But he thinks all that will change thanks to their new neighbor, the Disney Wish.

“We are excited, yeah, we really are excited. It is going to bring a lot of new people into town. Disney hasn’t had a new boat in a long time and people are really excited about the new experiences on the new Disney ship,” said Pella.

The ship, set to be christened on Wednesday, has a capacity of 4,000 passengers and nearly 2,000 crew. For Pella, that means thousands of potential new customers for many of the businesses in this area.

“When there is a new ship or anything exciting to do with the cruise industry, the hotels are packed. People are excited, people have their vacations on the cruises, but then they come to town two, three, four days before the cruise and explore Port Canaveral and the local businesses really thrive. The cruise ship industry is a major key to this area for sure,” said Pella.

He expects the state-of-the-art ship to even bring in customers who just want to see it for themselves.

“It is amazing. People never tire of waving at cruise ships that come by, it never gets old.” said Pella.

It is something he feels lucky to see now after months of uncertainty while the port sat empty.

“It was tough, it was scary. We saw the local hotels the occupancy levels went down and we were all really nervous businesses like ours that made it through the pandemic. We are very fortunate and very grateful to still be here,” said Pella.

But now that they are past that, he has wishes of his own. He hopes this ship will make come true.

“I’ve heard about all the experiences on it, the star wars, the toy story stuff. My daughter is excited about the Frozen stuff. Hopefully Elsa comes in and has dinner,” said Pella.

A wish not just for him, but for the entire community.

“We are happy just overall for everybody,” said Pella.

The Disney Wish will make its inaugural sailing on July 14. Pella shared he is staffing up so they are ready for everyone who wants to come out and see it.