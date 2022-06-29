​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Tops on Jefferson Avenue is on target to reopen by the end of next month, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

He says that practically everything inside the store is brand new and a lot of work has been done outside as well, which includes new flooring, shelving, more open space and new food cases and displays.

New security measures are being added on site as well, but we do not know the extent of this just yet.

Mayor Brown also says every item that was in the store at the time of May 14’s mass shooting has been thrown out and replaced.

Tops is also letting employees come tour the renovation in progress.