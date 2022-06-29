Two family-owned and operated local businesses are now one.
Koopman Lumber, based in central Massachusetts since 1939, acquired Boilard Lumber, based in western Massachusetts since 1936.
Boilard Lumber adopted the Koopman name earlier this week. Koopman Lumber co-owner Dirk Koopman said they welcomed all employees to stay. Robert Boilard will remain as general manager.
Koopman said the merger will allow the company to provide additional product lines, enhanced capabilities and greater resources.
“We’re always looking to expand. Expanding in a new market gets a new reach and potential. We’re not really in Western Mass. and we’re excited to be there now,” Koopman said. “Boilards is a great company. We’re excited to partner with them and take over.”
Koopman said their business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with lumber and product shortages, but they also saw more customers wanting to buy items for new homes or remodeling.