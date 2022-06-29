TEXAS — Abortions of pregnancies up to six weeks can resume at some Texas clinics, but not for long. Providers cleared a legal hurdle Tuesday when a state judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of a nearly century-old Texas abortion ban. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued the old law went back into effect when the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion last week.

One San Antonio provider canceled all appointments Friday morning after the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, but on Tuesday some of those patients were called back. Andrea Gallegos, executive administrator of Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, told Capital Tonight between Monday and Tuesday of this week they had 45 appointments.

“It’s really important to be honest now, and say that there is always a chance that this will change again, and just make sure they understand that,” Gallegos said. ​"It is emotional, you know, we have some that are very grateful that they’re able to come back, and that we’ve reached out to them again, and some, you know, that have already made arrangements out of state."

Several abortion providers resumed the procedure after a Harris County District Judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a 1920s-era Texas abortion ban from going back into effect. For at least two more weeks, those clinics can resume abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy. David Donatti, staff attorney at the ACLU of Texas and part of the team of attorneys representing the abortion providers, said when Roe was upheld for nearly 50 years those old state laws ultimately became ineffective and repealed. ​

“Abortion is extremely time sensitive health care and, at this point, we are fighting for every day care, so that facilities, doctors, providers have a clear understanding of what the laws are, what the landscape is, and they can provide the best treatment to their patients,” Donatti said.

The judge ruled on a push by Paxton to enforce the century-old abortion ban. He disagreed with the ruling and tweeted the pre-Roe law is constitutional. ​Paxton went on to say, “The judge’s decision is wrong. I’m immediately appealing.”

One goal for abortion providers is to ensure the old statutes will not be enforced until Texas’ trigger law kicks in later this summer. That law bans abortions in the state soon after the Supreme Court formally issues a judgment overturning abortion rights. Last week, the high court issued an opinion.

“This is not just a legal fight. This is a moment in which we need organizing, in which we need collective action, in which we need political will,” Donatti said. “Our lawsuit can buy time. But what it can’t do is, it cannot by itself organize people to fight for their autonomy in the ways that we need in this moment.”

Wendy Davis, the former Democratic state senator who led a 13-hour filibuster to block a bill restricting abortion access in the state nearly a decade ago, says even a temporary reprieve can help.

“It provides a better opportunity to better prepare for what a post-Roe landscape in our state, and other states, is going to look like,” said Davis.

Davis also said that she believes the ruling will inspire people across party lines to vote blue come November.

“I expect that we’re going to see a lot of independent and moderate Republican women voting for some of our statewide Democratic candidates this fall in response to what’s happened," she said.

The attorneys for these Texas abortion providers are exploring different legal options to try to remain in business beyond two weeks. Another hearing on the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban is scheduled for July 12.