SANFORD, Fla. — A project designed to make a busy road in Sanford safer is coming under criticism from those that live and work there.

Lacey Laird lives on State Road 46, also known as 25th Street in Sanford.

“All this traffic is very dangerous,” she said.

From 2015 to 2019, State Road 46 saw 335 crashes from US-17/92 to Mellonville Road, including three fatalities.

“I would like to see something done to slow the traffic down,” Laird said.

But she’s concerned an FDOT repaving project will make things worse, not better.

“I think it might actually cause more accidents with people doing U-turns,” Laird said.

The agency plans to narrow the lanes to reduce speeding, add raised medians to prevent crashes and build wider 8 foot sidewalks to make it easier to walk or bike.

Mario Hicks owns a towing company off State Road 46.

He’s concerned the project, which will reduce the amount of left turns to reduce conflict points, will make it tough for his tow trucks.

“It’s going to definitely make a big difference of me getting in and out and being able to pull out here safely in traffic,” he said.

FDOT spokesperson Tim Freed told us larger vehicles will “be able to safely use existing connecting streets and traffic signals nearby when driving through the area.”

Instead of medians, and narrowing the lanes, Laird thinks FDOT should use traffic signals to slow down drivers.

“It’s pretty busy. It has expanded quite a bit. And there’s a long stretch with no traffic light, which causes people to speed and there are a couple of schools down the street,” she said.

FDOT currently has a traffic signal at Mellonville Avenue and State Road 46 that is flashing. The agency says staff are currently evaluating the intersection to see if additional safety measures are needed.

“I would like to see some changes but something that’s going to make sense,” Laird said.

Construction will begin in 2023, but Freed says staff are listening to the concerns.

“FDOT appreciates the feedback it receives from the public regarding these proposed potential improvements. These comments and concerns help the department move closer toward its goal of a safer and more efficient roadway system,” Freed said.