CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday it will join a growing list of companies that are covering travel costs for employees seeking an abortion.

As the region's largest private employer, P&G has around 10,000 employees in the Tri-State area and 26,000 employees across the U.S.



The Cincinnati-based business' travel coverage is currently limited to specific conditions in its health care plan, but plans on expanding it to "a broad range of medical care" starting Jan. 1, 2023.

"Access to health care is an important issue to many people, and we recognize their broad range of views. P&G's focus is on providing health care flexibility and access for our employees and their families," P&G wrote in a statement.

Other companies nationwide pledging to cover travel costs for abortions include Kroger, Dick's Sporting Goods, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Disney, Uber, Nike and more.

The move comes just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood Friday, leaving it up to state governments to decide whether to ban, limit and or allow abortions.

In Ohio, abortions are illegal after six weeks of pregnancy or when a fetal heartbeat is detected—a recent move by the state after Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion to dissolve the injunction on Senate Bill 23, otherwise known as the state's "Heartbeat Bill" on the same day as the Supreme Court decision. Lawmakers introduced SB 23 in 2019, but a federal judge stopped it, deeming it a violation of the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

Prior to SB 23 going into effect, the state banned abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy under Casey v. Planned Parenthood. The exception to SB 23 is if the mother's life is in danger, and there's no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. It also bans the procedure for genetic anomalies.

