OAK CREEK, Wis. — Several businesses are trying to bounce back after a fire destroyed their shared kitchen at the Common Cookhouse in Oak Creek last week.



Katy Klinnert of Katy’s Cooking Tonight is still in shock after losing their cooking space.

She and her business partner, Sara Ligocki, had used the space since 2020.

“I won’t ever forget what that sounded like when she saw it for the first time and reacted of what it was so terrifying and devastating,” Klinnert said. “I thought it was a small kitchen fire when we first found out about it, not understand that it wasn’t even in the kitchen at all.”

It’s been a tough week for them, knowing they can’t serve food to the community right now.

However, Klinnert said their future is looking up.

“We looked at spaces every day and finally last night, visited one and put a deposit so we have a new shared space that, assuming that the city approves us to be in the city of Milwaukee now,” Klinnert said. “We will be back in business.”



An Amazon Wishlist and GoFundMe have also been created for Katy’s Cooking Tonight to help them recoup about 15 thousand dollars in losses.



Ligocki said the response it received overwhelmed her.



“If anybody had bought anything from the Amazon Wishlist that we would possibly take some fun pictures of us using the item to show that we got this from Amanda,” Ligocki said. “We got this from Julie or whatever and cooking things and getting back to work to really show the joy that we feel getting back to it.”

Klinnert points out there is still a lot of rebuilding and work for them to do. She hopes the community will continue to support their efforts.

“In fact, Sarah is getting ready to take a new food management test to get a new certificate, and then we have to apply with the city. We have a lot of equipment left to buy,” Klinnert said. “We had stored ingredients for every one of our customers that have to be replaced and a lot of organization to do before we can move in and get to work.”

While there is not a set date for Klinnert and Ligocki to move into their potential extra space, they are thankful for the opportunity to reopen their business.

The Franksville Beer Garden is hosting a fundraiser to support all the business affected by the Common Cookhouse fire on July 9.

Paulie’s Pub and Eatery in West Allis is also hosting one on July 10 for Katy’s Cooking Tonight.

To learn more about the businesses impacted, click here.