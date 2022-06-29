The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled its new Reconnecting Communities pilot program, an effort that aims – as its name suggests – to “reconnect communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure,” per a statement.

The program, which will be administered through the Department of Transportation, will award $195 million in grants this year, $50 million of which will be reserved for communities still in the planning stages of their transportation connectivity projects. In total, the program will allocate $1 billion for plans and projects over the course of the next five years.

"Transportation can connect us to jobs, services, and loved ones, but we‘ve also seen countless cases around the country where a piece of infrastructure cuts off a neighborhood or a community because of how it was built," transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a statement. "Using funds from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are proud to announce the launch of Reconnecting Communities: the first-ever dedicated federal initiative to unify neighborhoods living with the impacts of past infrastructure choices that divided them."

Buttigieg is set to join Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and other local leaders in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday to preview the program and to highlight the city’s upcoming rapid transit service Birmingham Xpress, which will connect over two dozen communities in the state to jobs, schools and healthcare.

Birmingham Xpress will connect 25 neighborhoods that are “bifurcated by a number of highways,” officials said, making transportation all the more difficult for city residents.

The Reconnecting Communities funds will be made available for a wide variety of infrastructure projects that are ready to launch. Those so-called Capital Construction Grants will help “carry out a project to remove, retrofit, mitigate, or replace an existing eligible facility with a new facility that reconnects communities,” DOT wrote in a release. The minimum request threshold for a construction grant will be $5 million.

“These projects can take a lot of different forms,” Buttigieg told reporters. “It could mean constructing a public greenway that allows people to walk, bike and access public transit, [like] in St. Louis. It can mean connecting parts of the city that were disconnected through a new asset like the bus rapid transit line.

“What all these different projects or visions have in common is empowering communities to innovate and prepare for the future,” he added. “They provide people with better opportunities, better connections to jobs, and they let people live in safer and healthier, thriving places.”

The maximum amount available for planning grants under the program will be $2 million, officials noted, adding those programs can “entail anything from community engagement and visioning to studies that can look at traffic patterns to documenting local history and environmental and transportation and justices in communities where the planning work and community engagement has been completed.”

Among the application criteria will be a focus on equity and environmental justice, which “speaks to the extent that the applicant has robust community engagement and a plan or assessment of the harm or inequities,” officials said in part.

Officials will also assess mobility and community connectivity, community-based stewardship and the potential for equitable development and shared prosperity.

Applications for the grants must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Oct. 13, 2022.