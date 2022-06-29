GREENFIELD, Wis. — For decades, the Exclusive Company has been a well-known place to shop for music in Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, it was announced locations around the state would be closing their doors. While the Exclusive Company name will soon be gone in Greenfield, the music will keep on playing.

Wednesday was the final day of business under the Exclusive Company name. However, the shop will reopen this weekend under the name Volta Records.

Jennifer Young and her husband are buying the store. Young said she has long wanted to own her own business. After hearing the news that the Exclusive Company would be closing up shop, she realized this was the time.

“I was thinking I would hate to see that store close,” Young said. “It is a part of my history, the community, it has been there forever.”

Young said she intends to keep the store largely as-is. While she plans minor upgrades, she wants to keep much the same.

It extends to the staff, who she plans to retain from Exclusive Company.

“I want to see that legacy continue and having the staff stay on is a part of that,” said Young.

While there is some sadness for customers knowing the Exclusive Company name will be gone, shoppers like Jack Hervert are just glad there will still be a place to buy physical music in an era of downloads and Spotify.

“When you have grown up with music and have diverse tastes, a store like this is important to have in a neighborhood,” said Hervert.

A number of other former Exclusive Company locations have reopened in recent months under new names, including in Milwaukee and West Bend. ​