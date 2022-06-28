The White House’s top spokeswoman on Tuesday reacted to calls from some Democrats to set up abortion clinics on federal lands, warning that offering the procedure there could actually put women and abortion providers at risk of prosecution.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded on Air Force One to calls from lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., to allow abortions on public land in order protect access for women who live in states where they are banned or severely restricted.

Jean-Pierre rejected the idea, saying there would be “dangerous ramifications” in doing so.

“We understand the proposal is well intentioned, but here’s the thing: It could actually put women and providers at risk,” she said.

“In states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal land, could potentially be prosecuted,” she told reporters Tuesday.

The press secretary said the White House was considering a number of other federal actions to help shield abortion rights, after the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to an abortion on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris had also confirmed to CNN on Monday that the White House was not looking at a measure to offer abortions on public land.

“It’s not right now what we are discussing,” Harris said in an interview.

A top Department of Defense official on Tuesday also released a memo confirming that department providers would continue to perform abortions for service members only when the mother’s life is at risk or the pregnancy is a result of rap or incest, in accordance with federal law.

Gil Cisneros, the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, also noted that the Supreme Court decision would not affect the Pentagon’s leave policies for service members or civilian employees, which could allow them to travel for abortion care if needed.

“Sick leave may be used to cover travel that is necessary to obtain any type of medical treatment,” Cisneros added.

Later Tuesday, Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra outlined the administration’s action plan to support reproductive rights, including birth control and medication abortion.

Asked about the idea of providing abortion on federal lands, Becerra said his department was "aware of a number of ideas and proposals" and that any decisions would be made in consultation with the president.