TEXAS — After the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion access is now up to the states to decide. Texas has a trigger law that will ban the procedure in almost all instances 30 days after the court's judgment, and many companies have pledged to help Texans seeking out-of-state abortion care.

Numerous Texas businesses are stepping in to assist with travel funds for out-of-state abortions or moves altogether.

CERTAIN AFFINITY

CEO of the independent Austin-based gaming company Certain Affinity, Max Hoberman, made a commitment to his employees back in May.

Hoberman stated that if there was a regression of reproductive rights, his company would provide financial support for employees to relocate to another state or province they operate in.

A reminder of the commitment to our full-time employees and their families we made last month. https://t.co/7hlebUwcrn — Certain ffinity (@CertainAffinity) June 24, 2022

OAKVIEW GROUP

The primary owner of the Moody Center, Oakview Group, said it stands with women being in control of their bodies and making decisions they deem fit for their lifestyle. In an Instagram post, the company says it will take care of any necessary travel cost for women to get the medical care they need.

MATCH GROUP, INC.

The parent company of a slew of dating apps based in Dallas has stamped its position on abortion rights, having a fund in place to help its employees and their families travel outside of Texas for abortion services.

#RoeVWade being overturned is unacceptable. OkCupid has proudly supported reproductive rights for years, and we’re not stopping now. Gender equality is at stake and more brands need to step up. Tag a brand you want to see take action and sign https://t.co/vNANqnhBL4. — OkCupid (@okcupid) May 3, 2022

INDEED

Employees on the company’s insurance will continue to be afforded travel expenses to take advantage of medical procedures not available within their state.

YELP

With about 200 Texas employees, Yelp will reimburse anyone needing to travel elsewhere for abortion services.

CEO Jeremy Stoppelman urges others to do the same in the best interest of their employees. “Business leaders must step up to support the health and safety of their employees by speaking out against the wave of abortion bans that will be triggered as a result of this decision, and call on Congress to codify Roe into law,” he said.

Learn more about why @jeremys believes companies need to take a stand to ensure that reproductive rights are codified into law and that the wave of abortion bans and restrictive policies across the country are not allowed to stand. 👇https://t.co/rqfszay20X — Yelp (@Yelp) June 24, 2022

SALESFORCE

In September, CEO Marc Benioff informed his employees that relocation was on the table for those wanting to exit Texas after its earlier strict abortion laws.

Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.❤️https://t.co/y5IKpm5fNs — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 11, 2021

LYFT & UBER

CEO Logan Green says the company is working alongside health providers to cover the cost of women’s transportation in Texas and Oklahoma. Both ridesharing apps also vowed to pay for any legal fees their drivers might endure for aiding in abortions under new strict reproductive rights laws.

Women’s rights are under attack again, this time in Oklahoma.



We believe transportation should never be a barrier to a woman’s access to healthcare. 💗 pic.twitter.com/QyywcyjdMg — Lyft (@lyft) April 30, 2022

AMAZON

According to Dallas Morning News, Amazon told its U.S. employees that it would cover up to $4000 in travel costs for medical treatments if appropriate care is not within 100 miles of their home, abortions included.

APPLE

Employees with health care benefits are able to have their abortion and travel fees paid for, according to the Dallas Morning News.

CITIGROUP

Roughly, 8,500 Texan employees work for Citigroup, a New York-based bank with its first female CEO, Jane Fraser. The company has pledged to fund travel expenses, with one source reporting that lodging and airfare are included — if necessary. According to a quote from the Dallas Morning News, Texas GOP leader told Texans to “avoid entrusting their finances with Citibank and other companies that are hostile to them and their values.”

Even bigger companies such as Disney, Netflix and Meta have vocalized their willingness to be of help during this time in history.