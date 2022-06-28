Monroe County is offering up to $25,000 in forgivable loans to help small businesses.
Business owners can use the money to pay rent, utilities and payroll expenses.
The program is funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) allocations through NYS Homes and Community Renewal.
"Our small businesses suffered economic losses through no fault of their own during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am committed to using every economic development tool available to help Bring Monroe Back, retain jobs and support our entrepreneurs," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "This forgivable working capital loan program is a common-sense way to leverage CDBG funding for the benefit of our entire community."
The funds can cover expenses for up to six months.
Your business must have under 50 employees to be eligible.
The loans are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. More information is available on the county’s website, by calling (585) 753- 2000, or by emailing cdgrants@monroecounty.gov.