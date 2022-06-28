A Middletown restaurant that switched to takeout orders only in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not turned back from what owners say has been a successful business model.

The phone at Asian 211 Bistro rings often, and DoorDash orders keep coming through.

But the COVID-19 pandemic presented many uncertainties for restaurant owners, people’s health and livelihoods. Many business owners feared their phones would stop ringing, and they would be forced to shut down.

“We worry about that. We going to shut down the business if the business not so good,” said Julia Shi, owner of Asian 211 Bistro.

But for the last two years, Asian 211 Bistro has found a way to continue serving its community through a window at the front of the restaurant.

“We take the order and prepare the food and you know, wrap it up, and get ready for the customer to pick up,” Shi said.

Kade and Tate Brenner of Middletown have enjoyed the eats at Asian 211 Bistro for years, and they’re glad the restaurant has been able to maintain its business.

“It’s really convenient, especially for the time of COVID right now and everything. It makes it really easy for them and the customer to stay as safe as possible,” Tate Brenner said.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. DoorDash recently honored Asian 211 Bistro in its 100 “Most Loved” restaurants in the U.S.

“They brought a lot of customers to us,” Shi said. “Also, you know, the COVID-19, it’s hard for us to find a driver, and the DoorDash provide the driver to pick up the order, which is good.”

Benefits like these that can offset headache and added delivery expenses has Shi recommending other restaurants take advantage of DoorDash.

Shi said adapting to this new normal has not been without challenges, and thanked their customers for the support through it all.

“We miss coming in to eat. It was fun, but it’s still nice to get takeout,” Kade Brenner said.

Shi said they plan to reopen the dining room when they feel it is safe to do so.