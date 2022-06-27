The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol announced Monday that it will hold a hearing on Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The panel did not provide further details about the newly announced hearing.

Additional information has come to the panel's attention, including British filmmaker Alex Holder complying with a subpoena for an interview and handing over footage he shot in the final weeks of fomer President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign to the committee

After last week's hearing, the committee said that it would take a brief pause for the remainder of June and reconvene hearings in mid-July following its first round of public meetings. Additional information has come to the panel's attention, including British filmmaker Alex Holder complying with a subpoena for an interview and handing over footage he shot in the final weeks of fomer President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign to the committee.

Holder's footage includes interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence, and includes material from both before and after the deadly insurrection.

The panel has also expressed a desire to hear testimony from Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the panel, said that "the next couple of hearings will cover the run up to Jan. 6, the marshaling of this mob that appeared on the mall that day and the attack on the Capitol."

"The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked," he added. "Basically, the president's flagrant dereliction of duty while the Capitol was being attacked."

It was not immediately clear what will be covered in Tuesday's hearing.