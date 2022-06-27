MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-based clothing line is bringing awareness to both Black culture and the LGBTQ+ community.

At Chase My Creations, owner and founder Chloe Longmire makes each of her designs carefully with thought. She said her focus is celebrating the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community.

“They’re often criticized and I would rather uplift those marginalized groups,” said Longmire.

As a Black and LGBTQ+ business owner, Longmire said she knows how important it is to create representation that matters.

“I wanted a space where it was ok to be me, to be authentically me,” she said.

Her business was inspired by someone who holds a special place in her heart.

“My daughter’s name is Chase,” said Longmire. “She’s, of course, the center and motivation for everything that I do.”

She recently decided to run her business full-time and said she wakes up each day excited about work. She believes advocacy comes in many forms. For her, it is through creating apparel.

“T-shirts are so much more than a fashion statement,” she said. “I think they’re also a way to express where you stand and how you feel.”

Longmire said change comes when we decide to take action.

“I feel like if we really want to see some change that’s going to stick, and make this world a better place for kids like my daughter to grow up in, then we really got to get to the root of it,” she said.

She’s confident her advocacy is making an impact.

Those interested can find Chase My Creations and its online shop at https://www.chasemycreations.com/.