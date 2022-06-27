Mendon, Mo. – Amtrak has confirmed there is a train derailment involving 243 people in northwest Missouri. Amtrak says several cars derailed on a train that was going from Los Angeles to Chicago. The crash happened after the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing in the town of Mendon around 1:42 p.m.

There are reports of injuries. Local authorities are helping passengers on the scene.

Nathan Diehl tells Spectrum News he has talked with his sister from the crash scene. His sister boarded the train in Kansas City. He said she told him passengers are going to a local high school.

One passenger tweeted that the train he was on derailed. The pictures he shared shows passengers being pulled through an opening of an overturned train car. He also tweeted that there is debris littering the tracks.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.