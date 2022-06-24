A new poll, released one day before the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion nationwide, suggests that confidence in the high court is at an all-time low.

The Gallup survey, conducted before the high court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case concerning Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, put confidence in the Supreme Court at 25%, down from 36% a year ago and five points lower than the previous record-low in 2014 (30%).

The poll of 1,015 adults was conducted between June 1 and June 20.

Confidence in the court was also split along partisan lines: While confidence in the court rose slightly among Republicans, moving from 37% last year to 39%, independents and Democrats saw steep drop-offs. Confidence in the court among independents fell from 40% to 25%, while among Democrats, it fell from 30% to 13% from a year prior.

Gallup has tracked confidence in the high court since 1973, and noted that while "many institutions have suffered a decline in confidence this year," the Supreme Court's 11-point decline is roughly double that of other institutions.

An analysis from Gallup noted that the American "public may have already taken the Supreme Court's stance on the abortion issue into account" based on the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion regarding abortion, as well as its response to Texas' six-week abortion ban, the final ruling in the case "may have more potency in shifting Americans' views of the court."

Cases remaining on the high court's docket for the remainder of its term include key decisions on separation of church and state, immigration and climate change.