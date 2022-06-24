ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida tutoring business is seeing summer-student enrollment far exceed pandemic-level demand. The Tutoring Center has three times the students than it did two summer sessions ago; tutors feel parents and pupils much prefer in-person help.

What You Need To Know Student enrollment for summer tutoring sessions is far exceeding pandemic-level demand



Tutors, parents, and students look to in-person help to catch up to grade level in math and reading



A Harvard study found virtual learning during COVID-19 caused widening achievement gaps

A recent study by Harvard University finds there was a widened student achievement gap, in math particularly, linked to virtual learning amid the COVID pandemic. That’s found especially in high-poverty schools.

“We find that remote instruction was a primary driver of widening achievement gaps. Math gaps did not widen in areas that remained in-person (although there was some widening in reading gaps in those areas),” Harvard researchers at the Center for Education Policy Research write.

The Tutoring Center’s Erika Neadle does not find this hard to believe; the tutor and University of Central Florida (UCF) student says in-person learning does wonders.

“At least for me, I don’t work very well online. So, I can’t expect someone younger than me to be able to do that. Kids especially, they’re hands-on learners,” Neadle asserts.

She works with students like rising third-grader Ophelia “Lia” Caldecott. The Tutoring Center’s summer enrollment is at 90 pupils; that’s up from 66 last year, and just 28 the year before.

“It’s crazy, but I like it. I like doing work,” Caldecott gleams. There’s no place she’d rather be than at a desk doing worksheets. She truly loves a classroom and is happy to be back.

“Like, there for the whole day sitting doing the work, II wish I could do that every single day,” Caldecott continues.

She did spend some time learning virtually from home, during the height of the pandemic. It’s something she didn’t enjoy; her parents feel there wasn’t much productive learning happening, as there is inside a traditional classroom setting.

As for learning loss, Caldecott didn’t experience a slip quite like the Harvard study may indicate; but Neadle says the tutoring she does helps her improve, anyway.

“The scores shoot up at least, in six months, kids could go up a grade level or two,” Neadle claims.

Caldecott has big plans for her future. She lists some dream careers: “I want to work at The Tutoring Center, I want to be a nurse, a librarian, a cheerleader.”

She hopes learning as she does at a desk in person allows for her to achieve whatever goals she sets.

Meanwhile, Orange County Public Schools officials tells News 13 there’s no data set or study to prove in-person learning has been better for students than virtual learning was. However, the district stated the summer enrichment programs there have also seen a boom. There was an enrollment of some 41,000 students, up from an average of 10,000 in years before.