AUSTIN, Texas — Businesses across the country are dealing with inflation and rising costs, which could make it even more difficult for those trying to get started. An organization called SKU Elevate is helping BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) founders stay on track.

“We understood that a lot of the BIPOC founders might not have access to mentoring,” said Michelle Breyer, SKU Elevate’s chief marketing officer. “They might not have access to capital in the same way that other founders have.”

“I feel like I'm starting at least 10 paces behind a non-person of color,” said Darian Washington, the founder and CEO of Oatmeal and Company.

Darian connected with SKU Elevate. The eight-week program helps entrepreneurs of colors with education, mentorship and networking for their startups.

“It's all about who you know, and access to capital. Historically, that has not been as easy to access for BIPOC founders,” said Breyer.

“SKU has been essential in bridging the gap between getting me to the farmers market and on shelves at the grocery store,” said Washington.

Darian tried to get in with SKU Elevate year one, but needed a revenue of at least $5,000 to $100,000 to be considered for a spot. Year two, she got in.

2005- I started flying to XNA, MSP, and SEA for retail buyer meetings.



Diversity in CPG did not exist.



I survived.



Today- I'm excited to be a mentor for SKU Elevate '22, the cohort for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) founders of emerging brands.🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iM82VmV2sq — Sheela Gonsalves🚢 (@SheelaGonsalve2) May 25, 2022

“I'd like Oatmeal and Company, these mason jar bags, to be on every single shelf at every single grocery store,” said Washington.

With SKU’s help, she’s getting closer to that reality.

She’s encouraging other entrepreneurs of color to ask for advice and be willing to listen so they can get started just like she did.

“Every time they drop a piece of knowledge on me, I'm taking it up," said Washington.

SKU Elevate's next round of applications will be for 2023. Anyone interested should contact Michelle Bryer at Michelle@SKU.IS.