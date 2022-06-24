At a press conference Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that if Republicans take back control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, they will attempt to enact a nationwide ban on abortion.

“In the Congress — be aware of this — Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban,” Pelosi said in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress, but that’s their goal.”

“This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching,” the California Democrat added. “But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November. Reproductive freedom is on the ballot in November.”

In a press conference later in the day, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., seemed to suggest that Republicans would put forward anti-abortion legislation should they win back the majority, pledging that the GOP’s anti-abortion work is “far from done.”

McCarthy hailed Friday’s decision as “the most important pro-life ruling in American history” and said that “the court affirmed that the power to protect unborn life has returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

"The people have won a victory,” McCarthy said. “The right to life has been vindicated. The voiceless will finally have a voice. This great nation can now live up to its core principle, that all are created equal, not born equal, created equal."

“As encouraging as today’s decision is, our work is far from done,” McCarthy said.

When asked what abortion bills he would consider should Republicans win back the House majority, McCarthy said that “first and foremost, I believe in saving every life possible” before slamming Democrats for their opposition to the Hyde Amendment, a provision which bars use of federal funds to pay for abortions, except for those that would save the life of the woman or in cases of rape or incest.

“We will continue to look wherever we can go to save as many lives as possible,” the California Republican added.

McCarthy specifically told CNN that he would back a 15-week nationwide abortion ban: “I’d support that.”

“In less than 140 days things are gonna change here,” McCarthy said, referring to November’s midterm elections.

McCarthy was not the only Republican to call for a nationwide anti-abortion legislation in the aftermath of Friday’s ruling. Former Vice President Mike Pence, once a member of the House GOP caucus himself, told far-right media outlet Breitbart that “we must not rest” until abortion is outlawed across the country.

“Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged, and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and the support for women in crisis pregnancy centers to every state in America,” he told the outlet.

“Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” Pence added.