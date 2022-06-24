Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the state would invest up to $29 million for the redevelopment of the former Syracuse Developmental Center.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh proposes turning the former center into a campus for tech manufacturing companies, as well as apartment buildings.

“The former Syracuse Developmental Center site is a really unique site. It’s almost 50 acres, arched up on a hill on the west side of the city, beautiful, sprawling views of the city’s skyline, Onondaga Lake. It really is an ideal site for redevelopment,” Walsh said.

The site has been vacant for over two decades. The city took it over in 2019 after the previous owner ceased paying taxes on it.

“And we now have a project that is receiving support from Gov. Hochul that will allow us to demolish the properties on the site, get it shovel-ready for a new mixed-used development. It will include housing, mixed-income housing, also a high-tech manufacturing campus that will support our growing high-tech industries, including the UAS industry,“ Walsh said.

He said the city has been in contact with various companies that are growing in the high-tech sector about becoming potential tenants at the campus.

“Nothing solid yet, but we’re very optimistic that is going to help us to support that industry, to advance the Syracuse Surge initiative, which is our strategy for inclusive growth in the new economy,“ Walsh said.

He said the new project will add value to the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are in the process of procuring a company that can demolish the properties. It’s a big project. It’s not one that just one any contractor can do,” the mayor said.

Walsh said the hope is to start demolition later this year.