Millions of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses have been shipped across the country less than a week after U.S. health officials authorized both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old, White House officials said Thursday.

What You Need To Know White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Thursday said at least 4 million pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to around 13,000 partners across the country



The administration’s largest federal pharmacy partners are Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, which have already started administering doses to children



In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections



Last week, federal health officials approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old, while Moderna’s two-shot regimen is given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old

While the shipments could not be sent out until the vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration – a move that came last Friday – White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said at least 4 million pediatric COVID vaccine doses have been delivered to around 13,000 pharmacies, doctors offices and other partners across the country.

“To make sure that these vaccines get to the families that want them, we have launched a comprehensive effort with trusted partners,” Jha told reporters during a virtual press briefing on Thursday. “These partners include states, local health departments, pediatricians, family physicians, rural and community health centers and pharmacies.”

The administration’s largest federal pharmacy partners are Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, which have already started administering doses to children.

In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year. Currently, around 83% of Americans over the age of five – or roughly 259 million people – have received at least one shot, and federal officials hope the recent authorization for young children will push the country further towards full vaccination.

Roughly 18 million youngsters under 5 are eligible.

But the White House recognizes that some parents may still be hesitant to get their young children vaccinated, particularly given disappointing vaccination rates — about 30% — in school-age kids.

“We also know that many parents have questions,” Jha acknowledged. “And we want to encourage every [...] parent to talk to their physician, to talk to their pediatrician, to talk to their family physician.”

“We all want to do what's best for our children, and for the safest vaccine and protection against COVID-19, do go and get your child to COVID-19 vaccinated,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky added. “Young children do not need to have an underlying condition to be at risk of severe disease. In fact, over half of children hospitalized with COVID-19 were otherwise healthy and had no underlying medical condition.”

In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.

Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.