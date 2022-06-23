The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued one of its most highly anticipated opinions of the high court's term, ruling that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights.

What You Need To Know Democrats and Republicans are bitterly divided over the Supreme Court's Thursday ruling Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, called the ruling “absolutely shocking” — and said her administration was prepared to push for new restrictions that circumvented the ruling



Meanwhile, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican seeking her fifth term in Congress this year, cheered the decision, saying it “upholds the Constitutions rights of law-abiding citizens"



The Senate is expected to vote later in the day on a bipartisan piece of gun reform legislation, one of the most sweeping such bills in the past several decades

The case – New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen – concerned the rights of New Yorkers to carry a concealed weapon. For nearly a century, New York’s gun carry law placed strict limits on the carrying of handguns, requiring individuals to show “proper cause” to conceal carry in public, or demonstrate a heightened need for why they might need to carry a firearm.

Supreme Court justices on Thursday ruled in a 6-3 decision that New York’s concealed carry law requirement violated the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that the Constitution protects “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

The decision followed a series of recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he is "deeply disappointed" by the Supreme Court's ruling, saying it "contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all."

"In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans," the statement continued. "I remain committed to doing everything in my power to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer. I have already taken more executive actions to reduce gun violence than any other President during their first year in office, and I will continue to do all that I can to protect Americans from gun violence."

Lawmakers across the country swiftly reacted to the ruling, with Democrats and Republicans bitterly divided on the implications SCOTUS’ decision may have for the country. The Senate is expected to vote later in the day on a bipartisan piece of gun reform legislation, one of the most major such bills in the past several decades.

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Thursday's ruling "defies logic" and "defies common sense and the Constitution of the United States.”

Today's Supreme Court ruling on guns is deeply troubling as it defies commonsense and the Constitution. Lives are at stake. Congress should pass the bipartisan gun safety proposal immediately and continue to do more to protect our communities. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 23, 2022

"Lives are at stake," Harris wrote in a Twitter post. Congress should pass the bipartisan gun safety proposal immediately and continue to do more to protect our communities."

In a statement, the Department of Justice said that they "respectfully disagree" with the high court's ruling.

"The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities," the statement reads.

Even within New York, lawmakers were divided on the Supreme Court’s decision. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, called the ruling “absolutely shocking” — and said her administration was prepared to push for new restrictions that circumvented the ruling.

It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

“This decision isn’t just reckless, it’s reprehensible,” she said at a press conference immediately following the ruling. “It’s not what New Yorkers want, and we should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state.”

“Does everyone understand what a concealed weapon means? That you have no forewarning. That someone can hide a weapon on them and go into our subways, go into our grocery stores, like stores up in Buffalo, New York, where I’m from. Go into a school in Parkland or Uvalde,” she added. “This could place millions of New Yorkers in harm’s way.”

We are currently reviewing the decision from the Supreme Court on New York's ability to regulate who can carry firearms in public.



But we will continue to do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and preserve our state's common sense gun laws. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 23, 2022

New York Attorney General Letitia James added that her office is “reviewing the decision from the Supreme Court on New York's ability to regulate who can carry firearms in public.”

“But we will continue to do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and preserve our state's common sense gun laws,” James added.

​​ 🚨🚨The Supreme Court has ruled against New York State’s attack on #2A rights🚨🚨



My full statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0zDGJHTdlM — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican seeking her fifth term in Congress this year, cheered the decision, saying it “upholds the Constitutions rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred Second Amendment right of New Yorkers unconstitutional.”

“While the Far-Left continues to push unconstitutional gun control measures as New York’s failed bail reform policies have made our communities more unsafe, this ruling comes at a crucial time,” she added. “Now, law-abiding gun owners in New York State and across the nation can again exercise their Constitutional right to concealed carry to protect themselves and their families.”

Big win for the Second Amendment and freedom! https://t.co/pW5UfvdosR — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 23, 2022

Republican lawmakers outside of New York – including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio – agreed with Stefanik, writing on social media: “Big win for the Second Amendment and freedom!”

SCOTUS just struck down New York’s unconstitutional gun law!



Glory! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 23, 2022

GOP darling Lauren Boebert had a similar response, tweeting: “SCOTUS just struck down New York’s unconstitutional gun law!” and “Glory!”

Democrats from other states had a decidedly different reaction to the Supreme Court ruling.

.@SCOTUS is out of touch with America & faces a legitimacy crisis. The radical majority makes the NRA's arguments for more guns on the street for "self-defense." Meanwhile, parents are trying to protect kids from being shot in school. A national tragedy. https://t.co/Zf20xNsyKZ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 23, 2022

“[The Supreme Court] is out of touch with America & faces a legitimacy crisis,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington wrote on Twitter. “The radical majority makes the NRA's arguments for more guns on the street for ‘self-defense.’ Meanwhile, parents are trying to protect kids from being shot in school. A national tragedy.”

It is absolutely outrageous that in the awake of all this senseless gun violence in our country (Buffalo massacre included) the Supreme Court rules New York can’t protect its citizens with common sense gun rules. — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) June 23, 2022

Tom Nelson, who is running for Republican Ron Johnson’s Senate seat in Wisconsin, called the decision “outrageous.”

“It is absolutely outrageous that in the awake (sic) of all this senseless gun violence in our country (Buffalo massacre included) the Supreme Court rules New York can’t protect its citizens with common sense gun rule,” Nelson wrote.

By striking down a century-old New York law requiring ‘proper cause’ to carry a concealed weapon, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has weakened gun safety laws in eight states covering a quarter of the U.S. population. This decision could put lives at risk. pic.twitter.com/eQ3UCv4Wav — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 23, 2022

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., wrote a lengthy statement condemning the court’s opinion, writing the “decision could put lives at risk.”

“By striking down a century-old New York law requiring ‘proper cause’ to carry a concealed weapon, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has weakened gun safety laws in eight states covering a quarter of the U.S. population,” Feinstein wrote in part. “This decision could put lives at risk, and that should be of deep concern to everyone.

“The court’s decision expands the interpretation of the Second Amendment far beyond precedent, and its effect will be to prevent states from implementing commonsense (sic) licensing procedures to prevent gun violence,” the statement continued.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine Independent who caucuses with Democrats, warned the ruling will “clearly lead to further violence” in New York City.

“To say that it’s now going to be okay, and I think that’s what the decision says, to carry a concealed weapon on New York subways, I think is just tragic,” he told reporters Thursday.

Spectrum News' Anna Betts and The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.