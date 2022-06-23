WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since a fire broke out at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem. Nearby business owner Tarreyton Carson's world was cut in two.

Carson's business, Zael's Florist, is one of many that had to evacuate and shut down for a week due to the fire.

The disaster filled the surrounding neighborhoods with smoke, and officials worried of a possible explosion.

Fortunately, that didn't happen. But there was emotional and financial damage.

“It happened on a Monday. The day of the fire we just got flowers in, because keep in mind we’re getting closer to Valentine's Day, and all my flowers had been processed and I couldn't get back in to save my flowers. So all my flowers went to waste,” said Carson.

All those flowers and only one person to clean up the mess.

“I have family that helps me out but it’s just me,” said Carson.

But now, there is more help. Greater Winston-Salem Inc. recently announced a grant to help businesses like Carson's recoup some of their losses.

“It’s great that they’ll help them. It will at least pay off a light bill and water bill,” said Carson.

There are certain requirements. Businesses had to have been closed down at least one week and how much each receives depends on the number of employees. For Carson, it's just one, which puts him at the lowest reimbursement possible. The maximum available is $5,000.

“I’m pretty sure [we] lost more than $1,500 for being closed down,” Carson said. “I possibly lost 20 or $30,000 just off flowers that come through the wire service."

The only way Carson can describe that experience is "a triple whammy."

"I lost the flower shop, the flowers, and it hit hard with the wire service and it damages us to where customers can’t come in for a week, so it’s like a triple whammy,” Carson said.

A triple whammy that still haunts Carson and many of those once so close to a near disaster.

