Amazon has a new facility, and it's located in Central New York.

With already 1,500 employees, the Amazon center workers will pick, pack and ship smaller items like books, electronics and consumer goods.

“It’s over three million square feet. You can see it’s pretty big. If you were to put football fields, you can put 17 football fields across,” said Irfaan Hafeez, site leader.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Clay has the latest generation of Amazon robotic technology.

“Our robotics technology takes product storage to our employees, offering those who pick, those who stow. It delivers to the ergonomically advanced stations to make sure the process goes very smooth, from inbounding to outbounding and fulfilling our customer orders,” Hafeez said.

The Clay facility is the first mile in the fulfillment process.

“We pass it on to our middle mile and last mile, who are the ones who sort the packages and deliver them to our customers,” Hafeez said.

As of now, 30,000 orders are being fulfilled a day. By the end of the year, the facility hopes to grow to 150,000 orders.