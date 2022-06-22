ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business owners hope this summer’s crowds will be the light at the end of a long tunnel.

Greg and Ashley Garrison are co-owners of The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream and Pop Bubble Tea in Asheville. It’s a local institution that’s played a large part in their lives. They started out as employees almost 20 years ago and took over the business in 2008, where they do everything from crafting flavors to creating social media posts that showcase their desserts.

“Ice cream in general it’s just happy, like people are either happy and want to celebrate or they come in and want to get happy,” Greg Garrison said.

Summer marks the beginning of their best opportunity to help with that. They estimate the business is typically about three times as busy during those months. They said The Hop receives significant local support in addition to welcoming tourists, and they’re thrilled to see people’s ice cream habits returning to something that resembles normal.

They’re also settling into a new pattern when it comes to keeping up with the demand.

“We are in and will probably continue to be in a constant state of hiring. I think that’s just going to be normal for the next couple of years or at least the next year,” Garrison said. “We’re just going to be training forever, which is fine.”

They hope to help their employees develop positive life skills that will serve them when they eventually move on, and said a benefit of being in the ice cream business is that they can hire relatively easily.

“At the end of the day, as long as we’re still doing what [we’ve] set out to do, which is to try and create an environment for people to grow and be happy, then it’s going to be be fine regardless of whether or not we have people coming and going," Garrison said.

The first day of summer is the longest day of the year and the season ends on Sept. 22.