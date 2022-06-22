MILWAUKEE— Gas prices are affecting everyone from delivery drivers to bus drivers, and even first responders.

Prices are more than double than what one ambulance company said it saw last year at this time; Bell Ambulance covers all of Milwaukee Couinty.

For first responders who are making multiple calls a day, it can get pricey. However, their job doesn’t stop just because gas prices are high.

Aubin Muzyto, an advanced emergency medical technician, prepared his ambulance for a shift at Bell Ambulance in Milwaukee. He spent some time going through the stock inside the truck to ensure he has what he needed before heading out on a call.

“Sometimes we run 12 calls in a 12 hour shift. Sometimes we run upwards of 24 to 26 calls in a 24 hour shift,” Muszytowski said.

EMTs such as Muszytowski are always on the move. He’s been with Bell Ambulance for nearly six years and he said he is used to the day-to-day tasks of getting the ambulance ready. One thing that has changed is how much gas costs the company.

“On a 24 hour shift you can go 200 miles without even batting an eye,” Muszytowski said.

On average, gas is costing Bell Ambulance around $22,000 dollars a week. That’s up from last year when it spent around $10,000 a week.

“We are seeing increases of about 120% in a year which is just unfathomable. But in this profession, you can’t not keep our squads on the road. You have to keep moving and that’s just how we do things,” Muszytowski said.

To help with the high cost of gas, EMTs have been turning their trucks off until they get to a call to keep from wasting gas.

“It’s hard when it’s in your own personal vehicle, but especially when you are filling up a vehicle this size, There is just nothing you can do about it,” Muszytwoski said.

So EMTs keep filling their tanks. Each time they are spending hundreds of dollars before every shift to make sure they are ready to help anyone in need.

“At times we don’t have a choice, it’s just what we have to do to stay on the road and keep the business moving forward,” Muszytowski said.

So while the cost of gas may be high, the value of someones life is even higher. Which is why these first responders will keep driving.