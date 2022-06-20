PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For Urbana native Derek Johnson, Smokeout BBQ is a tale of two careers.

The husband and father of two spent 15 years in the automotive industry, reaching manager status.

But Johnson has always enjoying to cook, and when he experienced enough burnout and an opportunity came his way, it was full steam ahead on Smokeout BBQ.

What You Need To Know Smokeout BBQ started out as a food truck, and in June, the business got its first storefront



Owner Derek Johnson said he hopes his style of BBQ continues to stand out from central Ohio rivals



Johnson encourages others to take a leap of faith like he did

“Really fell in love with it. I use to always associate barbecue with stuff that was slathered in sauce automatically, instead of something that was truly smoked and dry rubbed, that somebody put their time into,” said Johnson.

Smokeout BBQ started as a food truck, added catering, and in June, Johnson gathered up his homemade recipes and opened up his first restaurant along State Route 256 in Pickerington, ironically in a building that was previously a quick-lube oil change.

Johnson said he's quite humbled by the hundreds of people who came out to support the business during opening weekend, and he hopes his signature style will continue to help Smokeout stand out among barbecue rivals in central Ohio.

“Brisket or a pork butt that we've got in there for several hours is gonna see 15 or 16, is going to see 15 pieces of wood instead of two or three, and it just completely soaks into the flavor of the meat,” said Johnson.

Johnson said while the food truck has been sold off, Smokeout BBQ will continue to cater various events. And as far as his favorite sauces, “We have a sweet and tangy which is kind of our traditional. It's a Memphis-based sauce,” said Johnson.

He said he's excited for what the future holds, and Johnson tells budding entrepreneurs not to be afraid to take that leap of faith no matter their age.

“If you try something your 20s, your 30s, your early 40s—you know you're still working another 20 years once you're in your early 40s, so you shouldn't feel strapped down. We don't live long enough to not like what we do,” said Johnson.