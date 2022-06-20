RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Freeman’s company, Murphy's Naturals, basically started with the premise of “happy wife, happy life.”

“My wife, Pam, is a mosquito magnet. Mosquitoes come at her like crazy," Freeman said. "She will get 10 bites to my one. We didn’t want to use chemical based products. So what we did, I started looking for natural products on the market that would work. I really struggled to find anything.”

What You Need To Know

Murphy's Naturals started 9 years ago

In 2020, the company made hand sanitizer and donated much of it to medical responders

The company recently won the Whole Foods Supplier of the Year award for the Southeast region

Using their dog Murphy as inspiration, Murphy’s Naturals was born 9 years ago.

Existing during a pandemic, however, wasn’t part of the initial business plan.

“When you are in the heat of a pandemic, you’re really focused on keeping your people safe. You aren’t thinking about, 'oh my goodness, this could be a big growth opportunity,'" Freeman said.

After pivoting to make sanitizer in 2020, they realized their core products were in high demand because of the pandemic.

“People couldn’t do things indoors. They couldn’t go to movie theaters, they were not going to restaurants, so people were discovering the outdoors for the first time," Freeman said. "When they are discovering the outdoors, they have that pesky problem of mosquitoes biting them.”

The once eight person business now employs 44 full time workers, also in part to the pandemic. It's a silver lining they never imagined.

“One of the good things is because we are growing," Freeman said. "A lot of people lost their job during that time period, but they were able to come to us because we really needed them.”

Just as the company is named after their dog, Murphy, D-O-G also stands for the company’s core values — Doing Others Good, giving back 2% of revenue to nonprofits and organizations.

“It’s been an incredible ride and it’s still going. We are excited about everything we are going to be able to do in the future," Freeman said.