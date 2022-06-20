GREENVILLE, N.C. — April Kelly has been working on a plant-based infant formula alternative for the past three years.

When her third daughter, Tavi, was born, Kelly struggled with postpartum depression and breastfeeding complications.

“That kind of led us to really trying to figure out what exactly is in formula and is it something that we can replicate at home with natural ingredients that we know and trust?” Kelly said. “So we did some extensive research. And we came up with a recipe.”

She came up with a plant-based, vegan formula alternative that worked for her daughter despite her allergies. When she shared her success on social media, she found that lots of other parents were interested too.

“That kind of set off a light bulb for me,” Kelly said. “And I was like, you know what, maybe I'm not the only one who has this problem and needs a similar product or needs this recipe. And so we kinda just started walking in the dark and figuring it out as we go.”

Since then, she has been working with manufacturers to put together the new product. The milk is called SURE, and it replaces chemicals and artificial ingredients in regular infant formula with natural plant-based ingredients.

Kelly says it was purely a coincidence that the country is experiencing a formula shortage in the same summer that she's planning to launch her company.

“I want to so bad rush the process, because I know so many people need it,” Kelly said. “However, I know it's necessary to make sure we're crossing all of our T's and dotting all of our I's, and that we are not basing our brand off of a temporary situation, which is the infant formula shortage. We want to create a brand of integrity that can be trusted separate of what's going on around us.”

She hopes her company can help offer an alternative feeding solution for other struggling parents.

“This is a great product,” Kelly said. “Yes, this is going to be great for the babies, but the moms ... it really starts with the moms. Empowering the moms, educating the moms and equipping them with resources so that they can be confident in the decisions that they make regarding the health and the nutrition of their kids.”

Kelly says SURE is currently in the manufacturing stage. They're also working on getting FDA approval for the milk. She's hoping to release the product in August.