SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With gas prices remaining high across the board, local businesses, including Central Florida airboat tours, are changing some of their usual way of business.

Joel Martin has owned Black Hammock Adventures in Seminole County for 25 years and says his location is feeling the affects of inflation.

“We’re closed Monday now,” explained Martin. “The first time in 25 years. Before, we were open seven days a week.”

Last year, his business was paying around $3.50 per gallon, according to Martin. The price has taken a pretty significant leap since then – they’re now paying $5.80 per gallon.

Because of the current circumstances, they’ve had to increase admission prices for the airboat rides by $10.

“Now it’s 35 bucks instead of 25 bucks,” shared Martin.

Captain Steve Dunn is an expert when it comes to navigating the gator-filled waters of Lake Jesup. He’s spent a lot of time driving airboats around here and giving tours of what Florida has to offer.

“Every ride consumes a certain amount of fuel. The higher the prices, the more expensive it is to operate,” said Dunn.

Like many other local businesses, his job has had to adapt to the current times.

Black Hammock Adventures has seven airboats that they use, and on any given day, they could be running 10-15 tours, says Dunn.

“So as far as business goes, that’s definitely impacted us.”

Both Dunn and Martin are hopeful the inflation will ease soon. Dunn says he’s thankful new visitors are coming in for the airboat experience while the hike in cost to maintain is higher than ever before.

“Luckily, we still have the tourism coming in and and locals that are just as interested as ever in Florida activity. It’s about as Florida as it gets.”